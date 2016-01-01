We respect our audience, customers, employees and owners. We encourage every individual’s contributions and personal growth. We honor diversity. We foster work environments that provide personal pride through job satisfaction and a balanced life. We embrace the communities in which we operate. We promote open communications, innovation and creativity. We strive for excellence in all our endeavors. We are in the local content business, providing multiple platforms for news, entertainment and successful marketing solutions, enriching each community we serve. Each of our television stations are local service businesses.